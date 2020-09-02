Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Jennifer Mistry's Send-off Note to Gurucharan Singh, Neha Mehta

Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta have moved on to other things from the hugely popular and long-running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Actors Balvinder Singh Suri and Sunayana Fozdar are joining is as the new Sodhi and Anjali Mehta now.

Meanwhile, TMKOC actress Jennifer Mistry, who plays Gurucharan's on-screen wife Roshan Sodhi, could not hold herself back from writing an emotional message for former co-stars. Sharing pictures with Neha and Gurucharan on social media, Jennifer remembered the good times they shared on the sets for many years. She also welcomed new actors Sunayana and Balvinder to the show.

"The only thing constant in life is CHANGE...Whether change is pleasant or not, we have to accept it... Lots of fans continuously messaging me about Gurucharan Singh (Sodhi) and Neha Mehta(Anjali). After seeing today's episode most of you must be aware that they are not working in Tmkoc anymore. Whatever be the reason, let us respect their decisions. They will stay in everyone's hearts till eternity. My good wishes with both of them. Now, can we welcome the new additions in Tmkoc family @Ballusuri (Balvinder Singh Suri-Sodhi) and @Sunayanaf (Sunaina Fozdar-Anjali) with open hearts and without any judgments. Welcome Ballu ji and Sunayana (sic)," wrote Jennifer about the old and new cast of TMKOC.

TMKOC has recently completed 12 years since it premiered on TV. The show airs on SAB TV on weekdays.