Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Munmun Dutta Slams Netizens for Age-shaming Her

Recently, it was reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji is dating her 9-year younger co-star Raj Anadkat. After this speculation was doing the rounds on the internet, many memes featuring Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), Tapu (Raj) and Babita ji went viral on social media.

Now, Mumnmun has seemingly responded to the netizens who are trolling her over her rumored relationship. In a post on Instagram, Munmun wrote, “To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called ‘LITERATE’ ones proves how regressive a society we are."

She added, “Women are constantly AGE SHAMED at the cost of YOUR humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn’t take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not."

She concluded, “Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA."

In another post, she also slammed the media for ‘made-up articles’.

Munmun and Raj have not confirmed being in a romantic relationship.

