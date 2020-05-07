Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Munmun Dutta's Shares Pic of Her Adorable 'Little Doppelganger'

Actor Munmun Dutta who is best known for her role as Babita Iyer in popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has shared a series of throwback photos with her “little doppelgänger”.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a carousel of pictures from her trip to Montenegro, Europe, in the year 2017. In the snaps, she can be seen with a little dog who she has addressed as her doppelgänger because of the same hair colour.

In the pictures, she can be seen lovingly playing and petting the pooch.

“WE HAVE THE SAME HAIR COLOUR BUDDY . . .He was a cute little doppelgänger friend I found while strolling in Montenegro one day 3 years ago. (YES 3 years ago . 2017. Do the math) ..We bonded and shared some sloppy kisses ..Thought to rewind that time today ….,” read the caption.

A few days back, Munmum shared a series of photos with her soft toy Soupy.

She captioned her selfies as, “Soupy and I say HI to you all .. .P.S - I am not a toy person . Barely played with dolls when I was growing up. Soupy is a sweet gift and thus I adore and love it . Serves up great cuddles . Also supports my arm while am binging on Netflix day in and out..Me and Soupy have become friends”.

