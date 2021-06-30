Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Palak Sindhwani Shares Fun Pics from Outdoor Set

It seems the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has equal fun in shooting for its episodes as its viewers have while watching it on their televisions. It was quite evident from actress Palak Sindhwani’s latest Instagram Stories, that the cast of the show shares a bond of affection behind the scenes as well.

On Tuesday, the actress who plays Sonu on TMKOC shared a few pictures with her colleagues Sunayana Fozdar, Ambika Rajankar, Sailesh Lodha, Balvinder Singh Suri, Tanuj Mahashabde, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shyam Pathak and Sharad Sankla on her social media handle. The actress also dedicated a special post featuring the Tapu Sena and other actors from the show, that gave her 990k followers a glimpse of behind the scenes fun. In the pictures Palak was seen posing for pictures with Samay Shah, Khush Shah. While another picture featured the show creator Asit Kumarr Modi posing for a selfie with Palak and Kush Shah. Captioning the post Palak described her shoot day as, “Some beautiful memories to cherish forever.”

The recent episode of the comedy shows members of the Gokuldham Society taking a trip to a resort. The pictures shared from the bus by Palak on her Instagram Stories show the actors all set to take the journey. Considering the pandemic restrictions that were imposed in Maharashtra, the makers of the show have shifted the shooting outside the mega city. However, with restrictions on shooting getting lifted in the state, the production houses are gradually returning to Mumbai. Some have already resumed shooting in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, it was speculated that actress Divyanka Tripathi will be taking up the role of Dayaben Gada, wife of Jethalal Gada played by Dilip Joshi. Ever since actress Disha Vakani left the show in 2017 taking maternity leave, the show has been running without her. However, Divyanka clarified the rumours and said that she will not be playing the role.

