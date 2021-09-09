Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors Munmun Dutta aka 'Babita Ji' and 'Tapu' Raj Anadkat are Dating?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors have always remained tight lipped about their personal lives choosing to focus on their work. But now it is learnt that actors Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita ji in the long running comedy show, and Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu, are dating in real life. Earlier, their Instagram exchanges had fueled speculations about a blossoming romantic relationship but the talks eventually died down. Now a report confirms that despite an age difference of nine years, Munmun and Raj are in love with each other.

About their relationship and how it is received by the team of TMKOC, a source told ETimes, “Nobody teases them. They don’t try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn’t come out till date." It has also been revealed that Munmun and Raj’s respective families also know about their love.

Raj is 24 years old and Munmun is 9 years older than him.

Meanwhile, Munmun has only recently started shooting for the show after being ‘laid-off’ for a controversy over using casteist slur in a YouTube video. Munmun has been a part of the since since it went on air 13 years ago, Raj, on the other hand, replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu in 2017 after the latter quit the show.

