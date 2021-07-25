Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors Sign Undertaking on Religious and Casteist Remarks

Recently, actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita ji in the long running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, landed in a soup for using casteist slur in one of the Vlogs on YouTube. She faced wrath of netizens on social media and consequently a complaint was also filed against her under the relevant sections of The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. On her behalf, Munmun issued an apology and wrote that she never intended to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. The actress cited the ‘language barrier’ as the problem.

Now, it has come to light that show producer Asit Kumarr Modi has got an undertaking signed by the entire cast that prohibits then from using any foul language or make a casteist/ religious remark that may hurt any sentiment, reported ETimes. The actors were surprised but the producer was clear that they have to sign the document come what may. Hard copies of the said undertaking were issued to the actors on the set and their signatures were taken. the website reported.

Munmun has been missing from the show for sometime and some has started speculating that she has been ousted after the controversy surrounding the use of casteist slur. However, it is not the case and she continues to be part of the show. Asit told ETimes, “Munmun Dutta continues to remain part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita ji. Any rumors about her quitting the show are baseless and incorrect."

