Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Priya Ahuja Welcomes Baby Boy

Priya and her husband Malav Rajda have become parents for the first time. Malav is the chief director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

November 28, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Priya Ahuja Welcomes Baby Boy
Actress Priya Ahuja, who plays the role of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been blessed with a baby boy. She shared the first picture of her kid on Instagram and revealed that he was born on November 27.

Priya wrote, "Our home has grown by two feet! ITS A BOY!!We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November." Check out her post here:

Priya and her husband Malav Rajda have become parents for the first time. Malav is the chief director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. They fell in love on the sets of the show and tied the knot on November 19, 2011.

The actress has been posting maternity shoot pictures on her social media handle. With one of the pictures, she wrote, "ALL SET TO WELCOME OUR 5TH KID @saurabhpanjwanikidsphotography @the_mom_store #maternityphotography #photoshoot #babybump #motherhood #pregnant #family." Her Taarak Mehta... co-stars Nidhi Bhanushali and Kush Shah were also part of the photoshoot, reported Pinkvilla.

Priya had earlier shared pictures from her baby shower too. She had announced that she is pregnant on the occasion of Janmashtami. She had even posted several cute pictures from her babymoon in the Maldives. Apart from Taarak Mehta..., she was also seen in other shows like Savdhan India and Haunted Nights.

