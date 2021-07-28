TMKOC Star Dilip Joshi on Reports of Fight With Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat: 'I Laugh It Off'

Of late, there have been rumours about a rift between the cast members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. There were reports that claimed all was not well between Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, and Shailesh Lodha who essays Taarak Mehta. A few weeks ago there were reports of a tiff between Dilip and Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Dilip Joshi has dismissed these rumours and said that people ‘cook up a story’ to grab eyeballs on social media. “We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don’t even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well. I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going,” Dilip Joshi said.

Speaking about his character, Dilip Joshi said, “Jethalal is a beautiful character and even today, whenever I go out, people shower me with so much love. They keep telling us to keep the show going. It is a well-defined character, which is one of the reasons why it is so successful."

