Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi's Remuneration For an Episode Will Shock You

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is India’s longest running television soap, which is extremely popular with netizens. The show takes place in the fictional Gokuldham housing society which is the abode to some very interesting characters. The show is led by Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal Gada, The actor has been playing the role for twelve years. Now, according to latest reports the actor gets a whopping remuneration for the role.

According to a report in India.com, Joshi earns Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. He is the highest paid actor on the show. According to the report, the actor has earned close to 5 million dollars or Rs 37 crore from the show’s twelve year run. This also makes Joshi one of the highest paid actors in television.

Recently, there were reports of a serious rift between the co-stars of the show. It was reported that Raj Anandkat, who plays Tapu, was having problems with Joshi. However, the actor said that these rumours are false and people ‘cook up stories’ to catch eyeballs.’ He further added that they are a ‘great team.’

Talking to ETimes, Joshi said, “We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don’t even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well. I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar and Malav Rajda. The show also stars Sailesh Loda, Munmun Dutta, Sunayna Fozdar, and Amit Bhatt among others.

