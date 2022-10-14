After TMKOC's Sundar Veera, Show's Director Calls Disha Vakani's Throat Cancer Report 'Nonsense'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda has reacted to the reports of Disha Vakani suffering from throat cancer. Recently, the director took to his Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of a news website which claimed that Dayaben aka Disha has been suffering from throat cancer due to her character’s peculiar voice. He called such reports ‘nonsense’ and ‘completely false’.

“Like jethalal says….NONSENSE…News reporting is such a responsible job…it really amazes Me how at times it’s so irresponsibly done…yaar such big news atleast cross check once…it can affect so many ppl and WHY WHY WHY to print any news till you are sure about it…so to all her fans this is completely FALSE (sic),” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malav Rajda (@malavrajda)

Earlier, Disha’s Sundar Veera aka Mayur Vakani also rubbished all these reports and called them ‘baseless’. “Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (these kinds of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Every day we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these,” he told E-Times.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Prior to this, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi also shared that the reports are not true. “I am in touch with Disha on and off and I don’t think this is true. Agar aisa kuch hota toh pata chalta. I spoke to her towards the end of August because we both stay in the same vicinity. We spoke about our daughter’s kathak classes, she sounded absolutely fine. I think these are just rumours,” she said.

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani, who used to play the iconic role of Daya Jethalal Gada, has been missing from Asit Kumar Modi’s show for a long time now. She went on indefinite maternity leave in 2017 and has not returned since then. While fans are waiting for Dayaben to return, earlier this month a source close to the show exclusively told News18 Showsha that makers are in talks with Disha Vakani and are planning to bring back the character of Dayaben by November beginning. The source further added that while the priority is to bring Disha Vakani back, if she does not agree, fans will see a new actress essaying the role of Dayaben. However, there is no official confirmation on this so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here