Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Has Classic Response to Fan Who Said the Show is 'Terrible Now'

The popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining fans since it started airing in July 2008. However, according to some fans, the show’s quality has deteriorated throughout the years.

One of these fans recently commented on the Instagram post of the show’s director Malav Rajda, saying, “No your direction sucks bro the show is terrible now.” However, the director had a graceful response to the person. Malav wrote, “ok point noted," with the folded hands emoji.

This prompted the fan to respond, “@malavrajda no problem actually it’s not entirely your fault. You’re doing your best but the scriptwriting is abysmal.”

This is not the first time a member of the show has addressed the issue. In a conversation with comedian Sohrab Pant, lead actor Dilip Joshi had said, “Jab aap quantity dekhte hai, toh kahin na kahin quality suffer hoti hi hai. Pehle weekly hum karte the aur writers ke paas bohot time hota tha. Chaar episode likhe, doosre chaar episode agle mahine shoot karna hai (When you focus on quantity, the quality does suffer somewhere. Initially, it was a weekly show and the writers had a lot of time. With four episodes being shot per month, they had a gap of a month to write the next four episodes).”

“Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned,” he had added.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also stars Sailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar among others in pivotal roles.