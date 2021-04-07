Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Gives Befitting Reply to a Fan Requesting to Cast New Dayaben

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undeniably the most loved sitcom. It enjoys a massive fan base in India and this is the reason the show has become the most-watched show on YouTube. The same was announced by the makers of the show in March. It received a total of 45 billion views, which was more than the total views of PewDiePie and Mr Beast combined.

Since it is the longest-running show, some actors have left the show and some have been replaced. But viewers are missing the most loved character of Dayaben. Ever since Disha Vakani has taken a break from the show owing to her pregnancy, people are waiting for her return.

Recently, the reports surfaced that she has finally bid goodbye to the show. Disha and the makers of the show were engaged in some negotiations regarding her comeback. But as per a report in India TV, the negotiations didn’t materialize and the actress has finally quit the show.

In lieu of the same report, recently, a fan took a jibe on the possibility of Disha’s return to the show. He commented on show’s director Malav Rajda’s post, “Plz new daya ko lay aawo sir…itna wait kr ke bhi koi fayda hoga kay aap hi socho…bichare fans kabse wait kr rahe h daya ke liye (Please get a new Daya…there’s no use of waiting for so long…helpless fans have been waiting for Daya)."

In response to the request by the fan, Malav came up with a quirky reply and lightened the mood. He said, “Mein zyada bolunga toh naya director le aayenge…it’s not in my hands at all." He added that he just directs the show and the decision about the actors and cast is not in his hands. However, he concluded by saying that whatever happens, happens for the best.

