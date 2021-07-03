Malav Rajda, director of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), posted a picture on his Instagram account. The snap features Bhavya Gandhi, Kush Shah, Priya Rajda, and Malav Rajda. The director seems to be getting nostalgic as he has mentioned in the caption that he is missing Bhavya Gandhi. He also seems to be pulling Kush’s leg by saying that he is looking at some girl in the picture. The throwback snap seems to an old one as all of them are looking very young.

Bhavya Gandhi played Tipendra Jethalal Gada (Tappu) in the sitcom earlier. Whereas, Kush Shah is still associated with the show and plays the character of Goli. Bhavya was part of the show for a very long time but then he left the show as he wanted to do something interesting and different. Presently he is working in the Gujarati industry. A day before, this post Mandar Chandwadkar a.k.a. Bhide of TMKOC also said that he misses Bhavya every day.

Both Mandar and Bhavya share a great bond, so much so that Bhavya wished Mandar Father’s Day in an Instagram live. It has been a tough year for Bhavya as his father lost his battle to Covid – 19 last month. Although it has been a long time since Bhavya has left the show, he is still in touch with his on-screen mother Disha Vakani and the otherswho played his friends in the show know as ‘Tapu Sena’.

Malavalso cherishes a great bond with Kush. The actor is frequently seen at Malav's residence partying.

Bhavya made his debut in Gujarati films with Pappa Tamne Nahi Samjay in 2017. His fans did miss him in the show a lot but as the show must go on Bhavya was replaced by Raj Anadkat.

