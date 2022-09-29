TMKOC: Disha Vakani or Not, Dayaben Will Return To Asit Modi's Show By November | Exclusive

Who does not know Dayaben! The iconic character from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been missing for over four years now. Disha Vakani, who used to play the role of Daya Jethalal Gada in Asit Kumar Modi’s show, went on indefinite maternity leave in 2017 and since then she has not returned. While fans are waiting for Dayaben to return, here is something that will surely leave them super excited. Dayaben is coming back in less than two months!

Yes, you read it right. A source close to the show has exclusively told News18 Showsha that makers are in talks with Disha Vakani and are planning to bring back the character of Dayaben by November beginning. The source further added that while the priority is to bring Disha Vakani back, if she does not agree, fans will see a new actress essaying the role of Dayaben.

“By October end or November beginning, you’ll be able to see Daya in the show. Makers have already approached Disha Vakani and talks with her are underway,” the source said.

“Reason that they (makers) have been waiting for such a long time is because they want Disha Vakani back. She is the priority. But if she does not agree to come back, they will find a new Dayaben. In any way, the character will be back on screens in November,” the source added.

Only time will tell if we will get to see Disha Vakani as Dayaben or will a new actress replace her. However, one thing is clear – Daya Jethalal Gada will be back on our television screens in November.

Even if a new actress replaces Disha Vakani, it will not be the first-of-its-kind incident for the show. Recently, Sachin Shroff was also introduced as the new Mehta Sahab after Shailesh Lodha left the show. Prior to him, Sunanya Fozdar also replaced Neha Mehta as Anjali Mehta. Among others, Balwinder Singh Suri replaced Gurucharan Singh, Raj Anadkat turned Tappu after Bhavya Gandhi and Palak Sindhwani also replaced Nidhi Bhanushali as Sonu Bhide.

