‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Episode Among YouTube's Top 10 Videos of 2021

A special episode of the popular TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has garnered over 100 million views and has been included in the top 10 videos of the platform under the category of most-viewed clips in 2021. The special episode shows a funny scene of Atmaram Bhide jumping from his balcony to beat Jethalal for Sakharam. The show, which airs on SAB TV, started in 2008 has completed a staggering 3400 episodes so far.

As per Media reports, YouTube has released a list of the top 10 videos in 2021. The list includes videos that have been viewed the most on the platform. This special episode of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, which was uploaded on January 9, has managed to make it to the list.

The fans and the audience watch the old episodes of this show on YouTube with great enthusiasm. This special episode is based on the famous character of the show Atmaram Bhide, whose scooter is stolen.

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been taking the audience on a laughter ride for more than 13 years. The show has made the audience crazy for its funny content.

The show has been the longest-running comedy show in television history.

