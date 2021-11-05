Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Aradhana Sharma Flaunts Bralette, Fans Drop 'Fire' Emojis

The Sab TV series, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has been a fans’ favourite for around thirteen years. The popularity of Dayaben, Jethalal, and Popat never ceased with time and has in fact only grown over the last decade or so. Recently, ‘Splitsvilla’ fame Aradhana Sharma entered the show as Detective Dipti. Her character has become very popular within a short period. Recently, hot pictures of the actor in a bralette have taken the internet by storm. Here is the picture:

Aradhana Sharma has always been very active on social media and posts her bold photoshoots almost daily. Some of her latest pictures have started going viral and her fans can’t stop commenting on pictures. Most users have used the ‘fire’ emoji to denote the hotness of the photo, while others have left comments such as, “So so so sexy mam.”

As you can see in the photos, Aradhana has paired her orange jacket with a pair of orange shorts. In this photo, she has left the jacket unbuttoned, giving fans a glimpse of the cream-coloured bralette. Aradhana is wearing black heels with this outfit.

Aradhana is a former contestant of the reality show ‘Splitsvilla 12’. She is a big star and influencer on social media besides being an actor. The actor is always posting her photoshoots and videos on social media. Her photos normally go viral on the internet. The bralette photos have crossed 23,000 likes so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.