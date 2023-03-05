Dilip Joshi dismissed the reports of his life being under threat. A couple of days ago, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor made headlines when it was claimed that someone called the police saying that his house was surrounded by 25 men. The news about the call came just a day after an unknown caller claimed that Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s houses were under a bomb threat.

However, the actor called this news “fake."

Talking to Hindustan Times about the same, he said, “This news is fake. Aisa kuch nahi hua. I don’t know where it started from and how. This news has been in circulation since two days and I was astonished to hear it." He added, “Bhala ho uska jisne yeh galat khabar falai. Mujhe itne logon ke phone aaye mera haal chaal puchne ke liye. So many old friends and extended family called."

An unknown caller claimed that Dilip Joshi is under threat as 25 armed men have surrounded his house in Mumbai. According to India Today, the call was made to Nagpur Control Room on February 1 informing the police that 25 people with weapons and guns were outside the actor’s residence.

The report stated the man on the other side of the call identified himself as Katke and claimed that the 25 people were deployed outside Dilip’s house. “It was the same call where the caller threatened that Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra’s residences would also be bombed," the report claimed. The Control Room alerted the Shivaji Park Police Station and an investigation is underway.

The caller also claimed that he heard a few people talk about these 25

On the work front, Dilip Joshi can be currently seen in one of the longest-running TV shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

