Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Disha Vakani Welcomes Second Child, Confirms Actor's Brother

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben welcomed her second child, confirmed her brother Mayur Vakani. Talking to ETimes, he said that he is happy that he became an uncle again. The publication quoted him as saying, “I am happy that I have become an uncle again. In 2017, Disha had her baby girl and now she has become a mother again, and I have become mama again. I am very happy.”

Disha is yet to say anything about this. She and her husband Mayur Padia are parents to their daughter Stuti who they welcomed in 2017.

Meanwhile, Disha is also making the headlines for the rumours of her leaving the long-running show. she got popular for playing the character Daya Ben but has been missing from the screen for over four years now. However, in a recent interview with E-Times, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi confirmed that fans will get to see Dayaben soon in the show. He also revealed that there are plans of getting Dayaben back to screen this year only.

“We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben and audience will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi,” he said.

However, the producer also added that he is not sure if Disha Vakani will return to the screen as Dayaben or if they will have to find a new actor for her role. “I don’t know yet if Disha Vakani will be back as Daya Ben. We still have a very good relation with Disha ji, we are like a family. But now she is married and has a kid and everyone gets busy with their own responsibilities. We all have our personal life, so I won’t be able to comment on that. Lekin joh bhi Disha Ben or Nisha Ben but you will surely get to Daya Ben and we as a team will try our best to give the same entertainment that we gave you before,” he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.