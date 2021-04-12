Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Fulfills Childhood Dream

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi aka Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has finally fulfilled her childhood dream of riding a bike. As the actress is on cloud nine, she couldn’t stop herself from sharing her excitement with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a clip where she can be seen riding three bikes - BMW, Royal Enfield and Jawa Motorcycles and flashing her brightest smile. She also asked her followers to guess which of the three motorcycles did she finally buy.

Sharing the clip, she mentioned that this is her first bike and she got this from her husband Bobby Bansiwal as their 20th wedding anniversary gift. In her long note, the TMKOC actress wrote that her dad used to ride Royal Enfiled and since then she wanted to own a bike, however, her husband wasn’t allowing it. she further added that he finally agreed by saying “pair pahuch jaega to le le". The actress thanked her husband for fulfilling her childhood dream.

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 51,759 likes and tons of comments. Her on-screen son Gogi’ aka Samay Shah has also commented on the post as he wrote, “Ohhhh Aishwarya Bansiwal ️”.

Jennifer is an avid social media user and keeps posting pictures and videos from day-to-day life for her fans. A few days ago, she shared her experience from her bike trial session. Sharing a picture of herself sitting on Triumph, she expressed her wish to own one. She wittily wrote, “bike ko hila bhi nahi payi(400kg) and price ne hila diya”. Her love for the bike is quite visible in the pictures as she happily poses for the camera.

Earlier also, she expressed her fondness for her dad’s bike. In the family picture that she posted on her social media handle, she can be seen posing with her husband and daughter sitting on her dad’s Royal Enfield. She also recalled her childhood memories when she used to sit in her daughter’s place.

Talking about her professional career, Jennifer has also been part of several Bollywood films including Airlift, Halla Bol and Luck By Chance.

