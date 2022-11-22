Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Flashes Sunny Smile in First Photo After Accident

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta is all hale and hearty as the actress has shared the first photo after meeting with an accident in Germany on Monday. Munmun flashed a million-dollar smile in her latest Instagram selfie that she took at Jeddah International Airport. The actress was also seen making a victory sign in the pic.

On Monday, the actress informed her 7.6 million Instagram followers that she injured her knee in Germany. “Had a small accident in Germany,” she wrote in her first story acknowledging the incident. “Hurt my left knee very badly,” she added. She subsequently revealed that she had to cut her trip short and was flying back home.

It was on Sunday that Munmun travelled from Switzerland to Germany via train when she also took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her journey. Prior to this, she shared a series of pictures from Switzerland in which she was seen enjoying hot chocolate. “How much is too much hot Chocolate?" And added, “Well it doesn’t matter I guess‍ kyunki ‘Bade bade desho mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai’," she had written in the caption.

Munmun Dutta has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since the beginning. However, last year, the buzz regarding Munmun quitting TMKOC made headlines after the actress remained absent from the episodes when the cast had shifted to Daman due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, later, the actress herself clarified that she had not left the show but was absent from the sets because the plot did not require her presence.

“People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don’t decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot,” she had said.

