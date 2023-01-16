Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Sunil Holkar Passes Away At 40 Due to Liver Cirrhosis

Sunil Holkar had become a household name with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor passed away on January 13. He was 40. As per reports, he suffered from liver cirrhosis and was also taking treatments for the same. He is survived by his parents, wife and two children.

Sunil was aware of his deteriorating health and seemed to have sensed his death, according to reports. He had asked his friend to share a note on his whatsapp status which read, “Friends, this is my last message for everyone. This friend of yours has left for the heavenly abode. If I have ever said something wrong or made any mistakes, please forgive me. Goodbye, I had asked my friend to post this on my behalf."

Not just in TMKOC, Sunil went on to feature in several hit shows including Madam Sir, Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, among others. He has also worked in many Marathi films including Ashok Hande’s Chaurang Natya Sansthan. The late actor also featured in Marathi films such as Mandali Tumchyasathi Kay Pan, Lau Ka Laath, Sagla Karun Bhagle, and so on. He also loved performing in theatre. He was in the industry for nearly 12 years.

His untimely demise has come as a rude shock to the entire film fraternity.

The Cine & TV Artistes Association mourned the death of Sunil. They tweeted, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Sunil Holkar (Member since 2017),” along with a photo of the actor.

On the work front, he was last seen in a national award-winning Marathi film Goshth Eka Paithanichi.

