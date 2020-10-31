Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Fans are Loving 'New Dayaben' and Jethalal's Garba

The weekend episode of India’s Best Dancer was a special one. The team of one of the most popular television sitcoms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was a guest on the Indian dance reality show to celebrate 3000 episodes of TMKOC.

The producer of popular comedy-drama family entertainer show, Asit Kumar Modi was happy to spot a new Dayaben. All the contestants were dressed as popular characters from TMKOC for their dance performances. However, one of them came dressed as the popular character Dayaben, originally played by Disha Vakani. Rutuja Junnarkar who was costumed, head-to-toe as Dayben was the show stealer and earned praises from the judges and more importantly the team of TMKOC.

Asit Modi, who was in for a surprise, gave the biggest shoutout to the contestant. Reacting to her act, he mentioned the one thing he wants to take from the show. He addressed the India Best Dancer unit and said, “Aap Daya bhabhi ko humare show me dedijiye (please give Daya bhabhi to our show).”

He further requested Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, to go on the stage and perform a garba scene on the stage. Dayaben and Jethalal who are a married couple on the show have often entertained their fans with their adorable garba dances. Dilip Joshi and Rutuja were seen together dancing their hearts out with the most famous steps.

Rutuja was wearing a blue saree in a traditional Gujarati style. She had a similar makeup touch just like that of Dayaben’s. At one moment, she even called out to Dilip aka Jethalal as “Tapu ke papa.”

Disha Vakani who played Dayben on the show gave an iconic status to the character. However, she left the show citing maternity reasons. The actress gave birth to a daughter two years ago but has been on indefinite leave since then.