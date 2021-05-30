Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Here's the Truth About 'Jethalal' Dilip Joshi's Alleged Tiff with 'Tapu' Raj Anadkat

The team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a closely knit one. They are currently shooting in Vapi till the time Maharashtra has imposed restrictions on shooting due to rising Covid cases in the state and the country.

Recently, news surfaced that all is not well between Dilip Joshi and Raj Anadkat. While Dilip has been the lead on the show since it’s inception in 2008, Raj has only joined in 2017, replacing Bhavya Gandhi. The reason for the tiff between the two actors was reported to be Dilip taking issue with Raj’s punctuality.

According to report, Raj kept his senior co-star Dilip waiting on him on the sets for almost an hour, which is what led to the alleged conflict. It was claimed that Dilip reprimanded Raj after observing this behaviour repeatedly.

Now, Dilip has responded on the allegations of conflict on TMKOC set with Raj. He refuted such rumours and told SpotBoyE (via), “Absolutely rubbish. Who cooks up all these false stories?”

Recently, Munmun Dutta from the show was booked for using casteist slur in her Vlog. The inappropriate word was uttered by Munmun during a make-up video on the social media. Since then, the clip has gone viral with many calling out the actor for the derogatory remark.

