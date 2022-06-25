TMKOC Makers Respond To Neha Mehta's 'Pending Dues' Claim, Calls Them 'False Accusations'

The makers of the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have issued an official statement after Neha Mehta claimed that she has not yet received her dues for the last six months. The makers of the sitcom not only dismissed all allegations made by Neha but also called them ‘false’. The statement claimed that even though the show’s production house tried to reach out to Neha, she has not finished her formalities yet. It also claimed that Neha has not been responding to all communications from the show’s side ever since she quit.

“We consider our artist as our family. We have contacted Neha Mehta multiple times to complete the formalities with us. Unfortunately, she has been reluctant to sign the exit documents without which we cannot do a full and final settlement as per company policy. She also stopped responding to all our communication since the past two years and she left the show without meeting us. We wish that she would have replied to our emails instead of making false accusations about the makers, who have given her 12 years of fame and career. We reserve our rights for appropriate action,” the statement read.

