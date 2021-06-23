Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Mandar Chandwadkar Says He Misses Bhavya Ghandhi on Set Everyday

Actor Bhavya Gandhi became a household name after he played the role of Tapu in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After being associated with the comedy show for 8 years, the young actor walked out of it to pursue a full-fledged career in films. The 24-year-old also felt that there was a stagnancy in his character. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor had said that he would not mind if people remembered him as Tapu, but he wishes to get accepted by the audience in other characters too.

Though Bhavya is no longer a part of the TMKOC family, he shares a great bond with many of the actors in the star cast. The love amongst them is unconditional and will leave the fans in awe. Recently, on his birthday, June 20, Gandhi held a live session on his Instagram with one of his friends. He was also joined by his close friend Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The video was shared on a fan page of the popular sitcom.

During the live session, Mandar had confessed that he indeed misses Gandhi every day on the sets of TMKOC. The actor recalled the time when the duo used to shoot together and also shared that he has seen Bhavya in all age groups. Mandar even teased Gandhi for becoming a 'hero'. He further stated that Gandhi’s father must be proud watching him do good in life. The latter even wished Mandar father’s day. For the unversed, last month the 24-year-old actor lost his father due to COVID-19 complications.

In TMKOC, Mandar's character Bhide was always against Gandhi’s character Tapu. However, the off-screen chemistry of the two is far different as compared to the show. Tapu’s character is now played by a 19-year-old Mumbai-based teenager Raj Anadkat.

