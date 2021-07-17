TMKOC Star Munmun Dutta Stuns Fans As She Takes Mud Bath in Sexy Monokini, See Pics

TV actress Munmun Dutta, popular for her role as Babita in Sab TV’s ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has shared old pictures of herself enjoying a mud bath in a beautiful location of Jordan. Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old actress shared three throwback photos in which she is all soaked with mud. She is seen wearing a monokini in the photo.

In the first picture, Munmun is applying mud on her body, while she approaches the Dead Sea in the second one. Finally in the third picture, Munmun is embracing the sea as she opens her hands near the banks.

The throwback pictures are from her 2017 trip to Jordan. “Dead Sea and its therapeutic mud bath,” Munmun captioned the pictures with a heart-eye emoji.

The TMKOC actress has been walking down the memory lane to recall her amazing Jordan trip, amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has shut foreign travels. She shared several pictures of her four-year-old trip on Instagram. Munmun said she had visited Wadi Rum, Petra, Jerash, Amman, Aqaba Red Sea and other places during the unforgettable trip.

“So glad that I chose to work and travel the world, explore and experience everything that came along with it,” the actress said while noting the perks of her career in which she is able to both work and travel the globe.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently inoculated against Covid-19. Posting a clip of herself getting a shot, she urged people to get vaccinated and fight the pandemic together. From her hashtags, it appeared that the actress received a dose of Covishield.

Munmun has become a household name for her character Babita ji in Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma which has been airing on SAB TV since 2008. The comedy-drama broke several records for viewership and is currently the longest running Indian sitcom having crossed more than 3000 episodes.

