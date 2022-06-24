TMKOC's Neha Mehta Makes Big Allegation, Says Yet To Receive Dues For Asit Kumar Modi's Show

It’s been quite some time since Neha Mehta left the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the show, Neha used to play the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta. However, months after quitting the sitcom, Neha has now alleged that she has not yet received her dues from the makers of TMKOC.

In a recent interview, Neha talked about how the last six months’ payment is still pending and hoped that she will get her hard-earned money soon. She also mentioned that even though she contacted the TMKOC team asking for her dues, she has not yet received the payment. “I live a very dignified life and don’t believe in complaining about anything. I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months’ money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don’t like complaining… hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money,” the actress said as cited by E-Times.

After quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Neha Mehta finished shooting for a Gujarati movie. However, she has not bagged another television show yet. Talking about the same, the actress shared that she is waiting for some good offers and is focusing on new concepts. “I am waiting for good offers. TV is a great medium and it has given me a lot. But, I did not want to jump on to another show soon after acting in on for 12 years. I am also focussing on new concepts and working on my own production house. I hope to start work on a web show soon,” she added.

Meanwhile, Neha Mehta’s on-screen husband in TMKOC aka Shailesh Lodha has also quit the show. The news of his exit recently made headlines and left fans upset.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television sitcoms. The first episode of the show premiered in 2008 and has been running successfully for over 13 years now. TMKOC completed 3300 episodes in November last year.

