Balika Vadhu's Sachin Shroff Replaces Sailesh Lodha In TMKOC, Begins Shooting For Show: Report
1-MIN READ

Balika Vadhu's Sachin Shroff Replaces Sailesh Lodha In TMKOC, Begins Shooting For Show: Report

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 12, 2022, 14:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Will Sachin Shroff be the next Taarak Mehta in Asit Kumar Modi's show? Read on.

If reports are to be believed, Sachin Shroff will be the new Taarak Mehta in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

If you are also waiting for the new ‘Taarak Mehta’ in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, then here’s something that you must know. If a recent report by E-Times is to be believed, Balika Vadhu fame Sachin Shroff has been roped in to replace Shailesh Lodha in Asit Kumar Modi’s show. The entertainment portal claims that Sachin has also started shooting for the show. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Sachin Shroff is a popular name on television who has worked in several successful shows. Apart from Balika Vadhu, the actor also starred in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Tumhari Paakhi, Anudamini, and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka among others.

Earlier it was reported that Jaineeraj Rajpurohit (who also featured in Balika Vadhu) was being considered for the role of Taarak Mehta. However, later, the show’s production house confirmed that the news was ‘not true’.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television sitcoms and Shailesh Lodha was a part of the same ever since its beginning. However, he quit earlier this year. Reportedly, the actor was not very happy with his contract and felt that his dates were not properly used while shooting for the show. It was also being said that Shailesh wanted to explore more opportunities.

first published:September 12, 2022, 14:21 IST
last updated:September 12, 2022, 14:21 IST