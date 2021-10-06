Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Pays Heartfelt Tribute to 'Nattu Kaka' Ghanshyam Nayak During Episode

Television actor Ghanashyam Nayak, better known as Nattu Kaka of the long-running Hindi sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday, losing his battle against cancer. He was 76. The news of his passing was confirmed by show producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Nayak started as a child artiste in 1960 and went on to have a crowded career in Gujarati and Hindi films and on the Gujarati stage. He even lent his voice as a playback singer, teaming up with Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor.

Modi and the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah paid heartfelt tribute to the bereaved. At the end of the recent episode, a dedicated segment was presented by Modi in which he is seen narrating his over two decade long friendship with Nayak, his association with the show, how the character of Nattu Kaka was a hit and his contribution to cinema, Tv and Gujarati folk art.

Modi says in a video segment, “He portrayed the character of Nattu Kaka with such dedication that he was loved by one and all and resided in people’s hearts. He had a major contribution in keeping alive the legacy of Bhavai." Check out the tribute video here.

Nayak’s character of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah handled the accounts section of the electricals store run by the serial’s principal character, Jethalal Gada, essayed by Dilip Joshi. Whenever Jethalal assigns Nattu Kaka some work he doesn’t want to do, he pretends to not have heard and shouts, “Heh, ‘mujhe kuch kaha’? (Did you say something to me?)"

