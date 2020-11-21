'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Tests COVID-19 Positive

Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi is diagnosed with COVID-19 . The renowned producer recently revealed that he got himself tested after experiencing some symptoms. Modi shared that the test reports came positive, following which he isolated himself. The 53-year-old further urged all the people who were in close proximity with him in the recent past to get tested. Modi requested people to follow the protocol and be careful. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Modi confirmed the news last night.

His tweet reads, “After some symptoms of COVID19, I got myself tested & Report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol.”

After some symptoms of COVID19,I got myself tested & Report came positive.I have isolated myself.I request🙏🏻who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol.😊आप मेरी चिंता ना करें,आप के प्यार❤️प्रार्थना🙏🏻आशीर्वाद से मैं जल्दी ठीक हो जाऊँगा.आप😀मस्त 💪स्वस्थ रहें — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) November 20, 2020

The shooting of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got adjourned when the nationwide lockdown was induced following the coronavirus outbreak. The shooting went on floors again after a few months with safety protocols in place. When the restrictions on lockdown were eased, the cast and crew joined sets in the month of July.

The popular show is one of the longest running sitcoms on Indian television. The series recently concluded 3000 episodes. To celebrate the occasion, the cast and crew of the show, along with Modi visited the sets of Indian dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer.

After the show resumed in July, a few members of the main cast underwent some changes. Sunayana Fozdar replaced Neha Mehta to play Anjali bhabhi or Anjali Mehta in the show. The character of Roshan Singh Sodhi was also replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri, originally portrayed by Gurucharan Singh Sodhi.

Modi is also an actor and director. In addition to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he has some more notable works on Indian television to his name. Modi is known for producing serials like SAB Khelo SAB Jeeto!, Pyaar Mein Twist, Krishnaben Khakhrawala,Wah! Wah! Kya Baat Hai!, Meri Biwi Wonderful, Hum Sab Ek Hai and Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen.