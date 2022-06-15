Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi Believes OTT Has Posed ‘Big Challenge’ for TV

After entertaining for over 14 years with his much-loved sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, writer and producer Asit Kumarr Modi believes that the arrival of the OTT platform has posed a challenge for the TV. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Asit said that the exposure to the international shows has evolved the audience and this is posing a big challenge for the television shows. While agreeing that the TV has “got stuck in a certain zone” Modi feels that “everywhere the format is the same”. He also revealed that he is “hopeful” that TV will gradually change.

The Hindustan Times quoted Asit Kumarr Modi as saying, “It’s a fact that Indian TV has in a way got stuck to a certain zone.” Addressing the changes brought in by the OTT among the audiences, Modi said, “Due to OTT the world has opened for the audience and they are watching US shows, Korean shows and what not.

Talking about his show TMKOC, Modi said that he believes the challenge is bigger for him, as the audiences’ thinking has changed a lot since the show started. Detailing about the same he said, “Since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (2008) started there has been a lot of change in the thinking of the audience. So, for us, the challenge is very big and we can’t change overnight. So, we are evolving slowly.”

Revealing that he is hopeful about TV changing slowly, the TMKOC producer said that they understand that appointment viewing on television is changing and people are shifting towards OTT where they can watch and binge at ease.

He further revealed that the makers of the show keep exploring the characters and story plot from their different trips as TMKOC is a pan-India show, and they want to add flavours of different parts of the country. Interestingly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will soon hit 3,500 episodes.

