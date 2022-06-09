TMKOC Producer Asit Modi Confirms Disha Vakani Will Not Return, Hunt For New Dayaben Underway

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were left super excited after the show’s producer Asit Modi confirmed that Dayaben is all set to return. It was actress Disha Vakani who used to play the iconic role. However, she has been missing from the screen for over four years now. As netizens wait for one of their favourite television characters to return, it has now been revealed that while Dayaben will make her comeback soon, it will not be Disha Vakani.

Yes, you read it right. In a recent interview with E-Times, the sitcom’s producer Asit Modi confirmed the same and added that the hunt for a new Dayaben is currently underway. “Dayaben, the character, is all set to return, but it’s not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha’s replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon,” he said.

He also explained how Disha has not quit the show and that they were hoping for her to return soon. Asit Modi also mentioned that the actress was too scared to return for the shoot during the pandemic. “After getting married, Disha did work for some time. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child. She never quit the show. Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return. But then the pandemic struck. There were too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Even though we were taking all the necessary precautions, Disha said she was scared to return to shooting,” he added.

In May this year, in another interview with E-Times, Asit Kumar Modi also revealed that there are plans of getting Dayaben back to screen this year only. “We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben and the audience will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi,” he said.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani has been missing from the show as she is on indefinite maternity leave since 2017. Therefore, the character of Dayaben is missing from the show. She recently embraced motherhood for the second time.

