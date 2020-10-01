'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Producer on Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi's Exit: It’s Upsetting

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 12 years since its premiere. While it remains one of the most admired and long-running comedy shows on television, viewers are unhappy about the new faces that have come in over a period of time. This has also tested the loyalty of fans.

Recently, two more actors have quit the show due to various reasons-- Neha Mehta, who plays Anjali Mehta and Gurucharan Singh, who plays Sodhi. New actors have taken their place in the show as well. Recently, it came to light that Neha, who was with the show since the start in 2008, wanted to get back on it after quitting and that she had even called the producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi regarding this.

Now Asit opens up on Neha's exit. He confirmed that Neha had expressed her wish to return to the show post quitting. The producer told her it was too late and that another actor had already come on board.

"But everything is done now, the replacement has been made. The artist who has been brought in does a good work. It is not possible to remove someone once cast," Asit said about his interaction with Neha post quitting TMKOC (via).

He added, "We started the shoot on 10th July. Neha Mehta sent us a letter in April or May where she mentioned that doing the show is difficult for her. After that, we tried to contact her a lot. But she didn’t revert back till 10th August. We tried to explain her a lot, and we have high regards for her. She has performed really well in Taarak Mehta. My work is to keep the team united because this is my family. If anyone leaves the show, it’s upsetting. But if someone does not wish to be a part, there’s nothing I can do."

