Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Shoot Cancelled After Raj Anadkat, Mandar Chandwadkar Fall Sick

The seasonal fever and cold, which at one time was quite normal, is now a case of serious worry as it is one of the many symptoms of COVID-19 infection. While it is not necessary that anyone who is unwell has coronavirus but, in the last year and a half, people have learned their lessons and do not want to compromise their health, or that of others.

A similar incident took place on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on September 6 as Mandar Chanwadkar, who essays the role of Bhide, called up to inform that he cannot report on the set as he was not well. ETimes reported that the actor got up with a severe cold and considering the safety of the entire crew he decided to play safe. A few minutes later, Team Asit Modi, who is the producer of this longest-running sitcom, called off the shoot. The bad news does not end here for TMKOC fans.

It was also learned that Raj Anadkat (Tapu), who had been reporting to the sets on time did not report on September 6. The reason behind his absence has not been confirmed yet. However, a source revealed to the news portal that though it is not known what exactly is wrong with his health, speculations are that he is down with viral.

Earlier this year in March, Mandar had contracted the COVID-19 virus, therefore he was away from the proceedings for a fortnight.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for quite a time now, from controversies surrounding its actors to reports claiming an off-screen rift between the star cast - Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal was reportedly not on good terms with co-actors Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta) and Raj. However, all rumours were shut down when Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) came forward and assured ‘all is well.’

