Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Disha Vakani AKA Dayaben to Leave the Show Permanently?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been successfully entertaining the audience for over a decade now. The quirky characters and their day-to-day gestures have managed to keep the show relevant to date. But Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma has been making headlines for a completely different reason lately.

Following her absence from the screen for a long time, speculations are high about Disha Vakani aka Dayaben leaving the show. And fans are not ready to accept this.

Disha has been missing from the show since the time she took a maternity leave and fans can’t stop asking one question- when will she be back? However, the latest reports suggest that the fans of the show might face a huge disappointment as she might make a comeback.

Koimoi quoted a source as saying, “After the maternity break, there definitely had been talks regarding the perfect plot to return. Producers had been in touch with Disha and there were some on-going negotiations that were being worked upon. But unfortunately, things did not materialise and Disha decided to quit."

The source also added, “It’s has been long known to the director and producers that Disha Vakani is not returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The reason behind them not announcing it officially remains a confusion even to many of us."