Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Ghanshyam Nayak Facing Financial Crisis? Actor Reacts

During the pandemic and its subsequent lockdown, many actors have been reported to face financial loss. One such actor who was reported to suffer a financial crunch was Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Ghanshyam Nayak who plays the role of Nattu Kaka. However, the actor has now clarified that he is facing no such problem and is doing well.

Due to his old age, Nayak could not join the shooting when it resumed amidst the pandemic. Considering how the infection is more fatal for old people, Nayak had chosen to stay home. Speaking to The Times of India, the actor said that he has not lost his job and his source of income. The actor mentioned that he is following the pandemic precaution protocols and staying at home. Nayak mentioned that he is looking forward to resuming the shooting as and when things get better. Considering how senior actors are not allowed to shoot outside Maharashtra during the current pandemic situation, Nayak cannot shoot anywhere else. The actor also revealed that he underwent neck surgery last year for which he was taking a rest.

Addressing the rumours about his financial status, Nayak said that he fails to understand why people are spreading such false information. He said that he has not left the show but the circumstances are such that as a senior citizen he is not allowed to shoot outside Maharashtra. Therefore, Nayak has no choice but to follow the safety protocols that have been put in place for their own health. Nayak also mentioned that he is not jobless and the considerate team of TMKOC is ensuring that he is taken care of.

Nayak also said that he has recuperated from his surgery and is doing well these days. As an actor, Nayak has also worked in many Gujarati and Hindi films and television series, however, his role as Nattu Kaka in TMKOC has brought him popularity across the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here