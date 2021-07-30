Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Nidhi Bhanushali to Be Contestant on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15?

The buzz around Bigg Boss 15 is getting huge by the day. Fans are curious to know about who all will be seen in the Bigg Boss house this season. While the list is not known yet, the latest name that has come in the spotlight is actress Nidhi Bhanushali.

She played the character of Sonu in the popular Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC). What’s new about the reality show this year is that there will be a digital version of it on the OTT platform for six weeks before the telecast of its 15th season on TV. The host of the digital version will be Karan Johar. SpotboyE.com was informed by a source that Nidhi is talking to the makers of the show about being a part of the controversial reality show.

The actress stepped out of TMKOC in 2019 in order to focus on her studies. She became a social media influencer. With a following of 843k on her Instagram account, the young actress is quite popular online. As far as Bigg Boss is concerned, the makers of the show come up with a new concept every year. The format and the sets of the show keep changing accordingly in order to keep the audience hooked to the show. The winner of the 14th season of the show was Rubina Dilaik.

It will be very exciting for Nidhi’s fans to see her on screen once again and that too in a show like Bigg Boss. It will be a great opportunity for them to know their favourite actress up close and personal. Let’s hope that this news gets an official confirmation soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here