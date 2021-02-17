Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Priya Ahuja Meets Kush Shah After Ages, Shares Cute Photo

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja seems to have met her friend from the show Kush Shah aka Goli after a long time and their picture together shows how much they missed each other. Priya shared the adorable picture on her Instagram handle where she can be seen kissing Kush on the cheek while the two hug each other. In the lovely photograph, Kush can be seen wearing a white kurta while Priya is dressed in a white saree with a red blouse. While sharing the picture, Priya wrote 'after ages.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Ahuja | NewBornMommy (@priyaahujarajda)

In the show, Priya plays the role of Rita Reporter while Kush’s character is Goli Hathi, the son of Dr. Hansraj Baldevraj Hathi and Komal Hathi. Both Priya and Kush have been on the show since it started in 2008. However, Priya was replaced for three years by Nidhi Nautiyal but again joined TMKOC in 2013 after the latter left the show.

The adorable picture has been liked over 41,000 times on Instagram. Many of their fans are reacting to this cute photograph.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who plays the role of Roshan Kaur Sodhi in TMKOC called the picture ‘cute.’ Kush’s on-screen mother Ambika Ranjankar who goes by the name Hasmukhi on Instagram commented with a heart emoji on the picture.

A follower of Priya said that the picture captures a cute moment. She added that Priya looked gorgeous in the saree. Another fan said that the two have a great bond. Several other fans commented on the adorable photo with fire and heart emojis.