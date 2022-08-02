Taarak Mehta's Tappu Aka Raj Anadkat Has Not Quit The Show? Actor Breaks Silence

Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tappu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing from the show for a long time now. This has left netizens wondering if the actor has left the popular sitcom and several such reports are already making headlines. However, looks like Raj has not left Asit Kumar Modi’s show.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Raj Anadkat was asked if he has left TMKOC. To this, the actor said, “My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense.”

“Whatever it is, I’ll update my fans. When the time is right, everyone will get to know,” he added.

On being asked if the speculative reports around him are disturbing, Raj shared, “No, those stories don’t bother me aur sabr ka phal meetha hota hai (Patience has its own rewards).”

While he has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Raj will be soon making his music video debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Kanika Mann. The video titled ‘SORRY SORRY’ will be released on August 3 and is sung, composed and directed by Ramji Gulati.

Recently, Raj talked about his music video debut and told E-Times, “When Ramji approached me for this song, I got so excited and happy. I have always wanted to work with him. When I first listened to this song, I was like paaji. I want to do this. And It was fun shooting with the entire team. We shot this song in Dubai and it was a whole different experience for me altogether”. He also talked about sharing the screen with Kanika and added, “It was amazing working with her. Kanika and I really had such a good time working together.”

