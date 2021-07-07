TMKOC Team Returns to Mumbai, Director Malav Rajda Shares Picture from Gokuldham

Malav Rajda, director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to Instagram to share a picture from Gokuldham society, set up in Mumbai. In the snap, he is seen posing with the crew of the show. The cast and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had earlier moved to Daman for shooting after the coronavirus cases spiked in Mumbai. Malav expressed his joy in the caption as he referred to Gokuldham as his ‘home ground’. He wrote, “Finally back in Gokuldham….feels great to be back on home ground.”

His virtual family has also expressed their excitement in the comments section. Many people mentioned how the show has continued to entertain them throughout these tough times. A few also write about how they miss certain characters in the show including Dayaben, played by Disha Vakhani. Till now, the post has received over nine thousand likes on Instagram alone.

Malav is quite regular with sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the show. Recently, he had posted a candid snap featuring him, his wife Priya Ahuja (who was also a part of the cast of the show), Kush Shah (who plays the role of Goli)and Bhavya Gandhi (who played Tappu before Raj Anadkat). Through the throwback picture, Malav mentioned how much he misses Bhavya. On a lighter note, he gave a funny caption to Kush’s expression, saying, “He is busy checking out a girl, I guess."

Many netizens on the post asked Malav to bring back Bhavya and the original Tappu Sena. In the show, the group of Tappu’s friends in Gokuldham Society are given the name, Tappu Sena. It includes Goli, Gogi, Sonu and Pinku. Some of the show’s fans have also reacted to the photo from Jethalal’s perspective. Jethalal is one of the main character’s of the show and is played by Dilip Joshi.

