Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team to be Seen on India’s Best Dancer, Munmun Dutta Shares Pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team will be seen in the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer. Actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in the comedy show, took to Instagram to share a few pictures with the dance-reality show’s judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Munmum shared on Instagram, “Last night our team went on the set of India’s Best Dancer... And woaah .. It was INCREDIBLE !! The stage was on fire with fascinating performances and I haven’t had this much fun in a long time.”

She further added, “The judges: The very striking and stunning @malaikaaroraofficial mam whom I have been a fan of forever. Our 90’s icon and looks beautiful as ever !! And extremely sweet too. @terence_here Sir is not only a brilliant dancer-choreographer par excellence with an incredible sense of fashion but to our surprise is also someone who has brilliant command over HINDI and Urdu too .. @geeta_kapurofficial Geeta maa is such a SWEETHEART. Down to earth , loving and adorable to the core. No wonder she is referred as Maa! I have grown up seeing their work and it was a blessing for me to have shared the stage with them.”

Actors Dilip Joshi, Tanuj Mahashabde were seen posing with hosts Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa and contestants.