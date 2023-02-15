CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsKiara AdvaniMovie ReviewsKylie JennerPathaan
Home » News » Movies » TMKOC Gets New Tapu In Nitish Bhaluni But Do You Know Who He Is? Know Here
1-MIN READ

TMKOC Gets New Tapu In Nitish Bhaluni But Do You Know Who He Is? Know Here

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 18:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Prior to Nitish Bhaluni, Raj Anadkat used to play the role of Tapu in TMKOC. (Photo: Instagram)

Prior to Nitish Bhaluni, Raj Anadkat used to play the role of Tapu in TMKOC. (Photo: Instagram)

Is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Nitish Bhaluni's television debut? Who is this young actor set to play Tapu in TMKOC? Answer to all your questions are here.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), one of the longest-running TV shows, has seen the exit of many actors including Shailesh Lodha and Disha Vakani among others. The recent one was Raj Anadkat. He used to play the role of Tipendra aka Tapu but left the show after five years in December 2022 citing personal reasons. Before Raj, the role of Tapu was played by Bhavya Gandhi. Now, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has introduced Nitish Bhaluni as the new Tapu. The hype and excitement regarding the show have left many wondering who Nitish Bhaluni is.

Who is Nitish Bhaluni?

Nitish Bhaluni is a young actor who was previously seen on Azad TV’s show Meri Doli Mere Angna as Saransh. It also featured Aastha Abhay and Ankit Raizada. Apart from this, Nitish Bhaluni has appeared in a few episodes of season 3 of Criminal Just: Adhura Sach. The series is fronted by Pankaj Tripathi, Swastika Mukherjee and Purab Kohli. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is reportedly his first major TV program.

Nitish Bhaluni Begins Shooting For TMKOC 

Nitish Bhaluni has already begun shooting for the role of Tapu. In a recent interview with ETimes, the actor shared his excitement about working with Dilip Joshi and said, “Dilip ji knows how to be in the character and live like the character in the show. It’s a next-level character. When Sir’s scenes are on, I sit and watch on the camera how he picks up Jethalal’s personality swiftly.”

Meanwhile, there are also speculations regarding Disha Vakani making a comeback to the show. For the unversed, Disha shot to fame and became a household name for essaying the role of ‘Garba Queen’ Dayaben for a decade. However, she took a maternity break in 2017 and has not returned on-screen ever since.

TMKOC holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest-running Indian daily sitcom by episode count. The comedy show is about residents of ‘Gokuldham Society’ who help each other during challenges.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
  2. TMKOC
  3. TV
first published:February 15, 2023, 18:23 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 18:23 IST
Read More