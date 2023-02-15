Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), one of the longest-running TV shows, has seen the exit of many actors including Shailesh Lodha and Disha Vakani among others. The recent one was Raj Anadkat. He used to play the role of Tipendra aka Tapu but left the show after five years in December 2022 citing personal reasons. Before Raj, the role of Tapu was played by Bhavya Gandhi. Now, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has introduced Nitish Bhaluni as the new Tapu. The hype and excitement regarding the show have left many wondering who Nitish Bhaluni is.

Who is Nitish Bhaluni?

Nitish Bhaluni is a young actor who was previously seen on Azad TV’s show Meri Doli Mere Angna as Saransh. It also featured Aastha Abhay and Ankit Raizada. Apart from this, Nitish Bhaluni has appeared in a few episodes of season 3 of Criminal Just: Adhura Sach. The series is fronted by Pankaj Tripathi, Swastika Mukherjee and Purab Kohli. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is reportedly his first major TV program.

Nitish Bhaluni Begins Shooting For TMKOC

Nitish Bhaluni has already begun shooting for the role of Tapu. In a recent interview with ETimes, the actor shared his excitement about working with Dilip Joshi and said, “Dilip ji knows how to be in the character and live like the character in the show. It’s a next-level character. When Sir’s scenes are on, I sit and watch on the camera how he picks up Jethalal’s personality swiftly.”

Meanwhile, there are also speculations regarding Disha Vakani making a comeback to the show. For the unversed, Disha shot to fame and became a household name for essaying the role of ‘Garba Queen’ Dayaben for a decade. However, she took a maternity break in 2017 and has not returned on-screen ever since.

TMKOC holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest-running Indian daily sitcom by episode count. The comedy show is about residents of ‘Gokuldham Society’ who help each other during challenges.

