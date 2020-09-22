Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Complete 3000 Episodes, Fans Ask Creators to Bring Back Old Charm of Show

Celebrated as one of India’s most watched comedy shows on television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be completing its 3000 episodes soon. However, many fans are not happy with how the show progressed over the years.

TMKOC creator, Asit Kumarr Modi announced this feat on Twitter. Modi tweeted, “Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020.”

Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020 — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) September 21, 2020

Soon after his post, some fans were of the opinion that the current format of the show lacks the show’s old charm. Fans commented on the post saying how the show used to be entertaining in its initial years. “Unnecessary politicisation and less comedy, it has lost all its glory now,” one user said. Another user commented that he wished the show to go on forever but not like the way it is now.

Some also asked the maker to end the show before it loses the love it has received over the years. “It's time to put a graceful end to this show. People should remember it for how funny it was when it started and not how stupid it was when it ended,” a user commented. Som also enquired about the return of Disha Vakani, who played the role of Daya Ben in the show.

It's time to put a graceful end to this show.People should remember it for how funny it was when it started and not how stupid it was when it ended. — Yadav (@pratik_hoon) September 22, 2020

Please bring back old comedy punch new episodes lack in comedy not even for single second I can laugh soo much overacting and songs ufff #TMKOC #TMKOC3000 — Akshith Talks (@Akshith01757438) September 22, 2020

This show used to be a fun filled ride during initial years. But with unnecessary politicisation and less comedy, it has lost all its glory now — TechnoGuider (@technoguider) September 22, 2020

I am big fan of Tmkoc .. congratulations .. when will Daya bhabhi will come back in the show.. we are really missing her ..We would love to see Tapu& Sonu love story ..❤ — AISHWARYA VASANDANI (@AISHWARYAVASAN8) September 22, 2020

The show had aired its first episode in 2008 and since then, viewers across the country felt like a part of Gokuldham Society. Its diverse characters and unique family drama, especially involving protagonist Jethalal Gada played by Dilip Joshi, had made an instant connection with the audience.

Viewers were also fond of Dayaben played by Disha Vakani, who was Jethalal’s naive wife. With her unique voice, garba skills, and immense love for cooking Gujarati cuisine, Daya had carved a niche for herself in the show.

However, Vakani had left the show in 2018 on maternity leave and has not returned since. Netizens also asked Modi to bring back Vakani on the show or soon find another actor to replace her. The show has run for twelve years now.