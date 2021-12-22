Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Tops Ormax Media's Show List, Bigg Boss Misses Out

Ormax Media, a media consulting firm, has released the list of “most-liked Hindi TV shows" based on audience engagement last week. Top of the list is the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, followed by Star Plus’ hit show Anupamaa on the second slot. To everyone’s shock, Bigg Boss 15 doesn’t feature in the top 10 list for the week — December 13-19.

Here’s a list of top shows last week, according to Ormax Media.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has topped the list for last week. The show has been entertaining the audience for the last 13 years.

Anupamaa

This TV series slipped to number 2 in the list, despite a new twist in the love story of Anuj and Anupama. After the entry of Malvika, the audience is expecting major twists ahead.

Kaun Banega Crorepati

Third on the list is Sony TV’s hit quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has taken the fourth spot. Host Kapil Sharma’s top comedy has kept his show among the top 5.

India’s Best Dancer

India’s Best Dancer is at number five this week. The audience loves the show for giving a chance to new talents.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always been in the top 10 list. The show is being aired with a new story in the second season on Star Plus.

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is also one of the favourite shows of the television audience. The show has taken a new turn after the separation of Ranbir and Prachi.

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is next in the top ten list of Ormax Media. After the death of Pihu and the separation of Karan-Preeta, the show has made it to the top 10 list.

Udaariyan

Udaariyan is at number nine this week. The show features the story of a girl Jasmine from Punjab and the audience are showering love on the show.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has also managed to secure its place on the list. The television audience is loving the Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2 with a new story.

