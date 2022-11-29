CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Movies » TMKOC Trends As Jethalal's Hilarious Video Goes Viral After Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 7 Sixes In An Over
1-MIN READ

TMKOC Trends As Jethalal's Hilarious Video Goes Viral After Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 7 Sixes In An Over

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 11:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Jethalal or Ruturaj Gaikwad - Who is a better cricketer? Netizens share hilarious responses. (Photos: Twitter)

Jethalal or Ruturaj Gaikwad - Who is a better cricketer? Netizens share hilarious responses. (Photos: Twitter)

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed seven sixes in an over and it has reminded netizens of Jethalal from TMKOC, do you know why?

Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad recently smashed seven sixes in an over in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match and it has reminded netizens of Jethalal Champaklal Gada from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. If you are also wondering what’s the connection, here we are to explain it to you.

After Gaikwad smashed 7 sixes in an over, a video of Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi) from the popular sitcom has surfaced online in which the actor can also be seen talking about gaining 50 runs in an over. When asked to explain his claim, Jethalal shared how he had smashed eight sixes - including two sixes on two no-balls. The viral clip is from an old episode of TMKOC when the plot revolved around Gokuldham Society members planning a cricket match.

Sharing the video, one of the social media users reminded Ruturaj Gaikwad of Jethalal’s record and wrote, “However good @Ruutu1331 was, still the record for highest runs in an over is held by Jethyaaaa!!" Another netizen joked, “Jethalal has better legacy than Rohit Sharma!" Check out the reactions here:

RELATED NEWS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered in July 2008 and has been running successfully for over 13 years now. The show enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by all. Earlier, when the show completed 3300 episodes, producer Asit Kumar Modi said, “What counts for us, is the smiles that the show has been able to bring to people’s faces over the last thirteen years. I thank all the viewers and fans for their love and support through all these years. We remain committed to creating content that fills lives with laughter, happiness and positivity.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 29, 2022, 11:34 IST
last updated:November 29, 2022, 11:34 IST