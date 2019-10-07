Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Watch Promo Teasing 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Return

It was earlier reported that Disha Vakani will be making her comeback to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah during Navaratri week and now a promo along the line has been unveiled by channel SAB TV.

The promo features a sad Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) sitting alone on his bed as he refuses to play garba without Daya. The colony members are seen making a plan to bring Daya back and they do it by roping in Sundar Lal, her brother. We see Sundar getting in a chat with Jetha on phone and we bet that he will surely do something to make his brother-in-law happy. Watch first promo teasing Disha Vakani's return as Dayaben on the show here:

It was music to the ears of the fans of SAB TV's comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when it was announced that Disha Vakani, who was on maternity leave for two years, will make a comeback in during Navaratri.

Disha embraced motherhood while shooting for the show and never made a comeback post delivery. She married Mayur Pandya in 2015. Her daughter is now two years old and seems like its the right time for the actress to return as Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Are you excited to see Disha return to the show?

