Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Watch Promo Teasing 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Return
A promo teasing Disha Vakani's return to the show as Dayaben was unveiled by SAB TV on social media. Watch it here.
image of dilip joshi, disha vakani, courtesy of Instagram
It was earlier reported that Disha Vakani will be making her comeback to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah during Navaratri week and now a promo along the line has been unveiled by channel SAB TV.
Read: 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani to Make Grand Re-entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
The promo features a sad Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) sitting alone on his bed as he refuses to play garba without Daya. The colony members are seen making a plan to bring Daya back and they do it by roping in Sundar Lal, her brother. We see Sundar getting in a chat with Jetha on phone and we bet that he will surely do something to make his brother-in-law happy. Watch first promo teasing Disha Vakani's return as Dayaben on the show here:
It was music to the ears of the fans of SAB TV's comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when it was announced that Disha Vakani, who was on maternity leave for two years, will make a comeback in during Navaratri.
Disha embraced motherhood while shooting for the show and never made a comeback post delivery. She married Mayur Pandya in 2015. Her daughter is now two years old and seems like its the right time for the actress to return as Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Are you excited to see Disha return to the show?
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Posts Heartfelt Note on Late Boyfriend's Birthday
- Sara Ali Khan Blowing Kisses to Young Fans Calling Her 'Sara Didi' Leaves Netizens Impressed
- MS Dhoni Takes Part in a Charity Football Match With Leander Paes
- Save This Month’s Salary, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Starts October 13
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 12 And The Bank Account Will Get Hurt Again