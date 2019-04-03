LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Will Go On With A New Face for Dayaben: Report

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the longest running sitcoms on Indian television. The show went on air in July, 2008.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Will Go On With A New Face for Dayaben: Report
Image: Disha Vakani as Dayaben in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an endearing show, all credit to its cast. However, one peculiar Dayaben (Disha Vakani) is going to be replaced by the makers, according to a report. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi was quouted saying, "I will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. No one is bigger than the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will go on with a new face, because the family is incomplete without Dayaben."

The makers were forced look for a new face after Disha went on a maternity leave in September 2017. Reportedly, she has not yet decided whether she will return to the show. Asit also said, "So many working women in the country get pregnant, go on a maternity break, have babies and resume their jobs. Today, women continue to work even after having babies.

We have given Disha leave, but we cannot wait forever. Having said that, replacing an actress is not an overnight process. The track has to be planned months in advance. Right now, we have started the initial process of auditioning for the character. We are still not sure what will happen in the future, but I would like to reiterate that the show must go on."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running sitcoms on Indian television. The show went on air in July, 2008. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati magazine Chitralekha.

