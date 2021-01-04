‘Loads of Healing’, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ambika Ranjankar AKA Komal Hathi Responds to Troll

Trolling celebrities has become a way to pass time for many. While some choose to ignore the trolls, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Ambika Ranjankar decided to address the the issue.

Famous for her role of Komal Hathi in the series, Ambika took to Instagram and responded to a troll who sent her a rude message while replying to her story. Ambika, who goes by the name Hasmukhi on Instagram, shared a screenshot of the troll’s message and posted her response. She said that she wishes the person a happy new year and ‘loads of healing’.

The actress continued and said that the troll must be in a lot of pain and that is why he was being so bitter with Ambika on the first day of the new year. Ambika said that she hoped that the friends of this person wouldn't see this post. She added the hashtags #speakupwhentrolled and #stoptrolling.

After the actress shared this incident of trolling with her fans and friends, people shared messages of support for her. While actor Mazhar Sayed posted an emoji to show his appreciation for Ambika’s post, the director of TMKOC Malav Rajda commented, “Imagine the pain his parents must be having for raising a son like him.”

Showing support for Ambika, her co-star from TMKOC, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal commented, “Love u ambu.... Well said.” Many fans of the actress replied to the post saying that they love and appreciate her. Most of them lauded Ambika for her response to the troll.

Seeing the overwhelming support, Ambika thanked everyone for their suggestions, love and support. She also added that may God bless this troll and he gets healed from the pain that is making him comment the way he did.

The show TMKOC is a popular comedy TV drama that has been running since 2008 on Sony SAB. It revolves around the lives of the people living in the Gokuldham society.