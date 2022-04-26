Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Ji Makes A Jaw-Dropping Appearance

Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta has become a household name because of her acting in the popular TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress has an impressive social media presence with over seven million followers on Instagram. Munmum often posts gorgeous pictures of herself that create a buzz on the Internet.

Recently, Munmun took to her Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself. In the dreamy pictures, Munmun can be seen posing in a cream coloured side slit dress. The exquisite number is by designer D.L. Maya. “About last night”, Munmun wrote as the caption.

The post has gone viral with over 250,000 likes. Fans have showered their love in the comment section. A person wrote, “Mashallah, you look so stunning”.

Before this, Munmun made heads turn by sharing steamy pictures of herself on Instagram. Munmun can be seen posing in a stunning pink dress with an off-shoulder cut. The elegant number featured beads strewn all over it.

Munmun Dutta started her career as a model. She made her debut with the serial, Hum Sab Baraati Hai. But she achieved tremendous fame, with the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Munmun has also featured in films like Mumbai Express and Holiday.

