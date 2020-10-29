Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 'Bapu ji' and 'Jethalal' Groove with Malaika Arora, See Pics
Malaika Arora with telly actors
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' cast joined 'India's Best Dancer' crew for a special episode. See pics here.
- Last Updated: October 29, 2020, 9:37 IST
Actors from one of the country's most loved comedy shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, arrived on reality serial India's Best Dancer stage to support the contestants and add more fun during the course of a special episode that was recently shot.
'Taarak Mehta' cast also cut cake as the comedy show has completed 3000 episodes since it began airing 12 years ago. Participants on India's Best Dancer dressed up as some of the 'Taarak Mehta' characters on the special occasion, with one contestant becoming Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. She even shook a leg with Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal on stage.
One of the instances that caught our attention was when Amit Bhatt aka Bapu ji grooved with Malaika Arora on stage. Malaika even did Jethalal's signature step with Dilip and played around with Bapu ji's walking cane on the stage. Other Taarak Mehta actors like Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Tanuj Mahashabde and others also participated in the special episode of India's Best Dancer.
See pics here.
#indiasbestdancer @maakasamdilipjoshi @malaikaaroraofficial
This weekend going to be amazing ❣️ @amitbhattmkoc @maakasamdilipjoshi Thank u for sharing the stage with us
Awwwww. Love this Happy picture....Look how @bharti.laughterqueen ma'am hugging maa❤️.
India's Best Dancer is judged by Malaika, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. It is hosted by real-life couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.